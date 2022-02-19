SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 25,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $38.33 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,044,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

