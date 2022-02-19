SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 25,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $38.33 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.79.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
