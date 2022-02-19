Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SMSEY stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Samsonite International has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

