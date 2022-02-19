Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €33.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.93) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

