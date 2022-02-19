Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$17.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$16.15 and a 12-month high of C$22.63.

Separately, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.61.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

