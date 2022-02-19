Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.77

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.77 and traded as low as C$17.90. Savaria shares last traded at C$17.95, with a volume of 94,202 shares.
Separately, Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.61.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56.
Savaria Company Profile (TSE:SIS)
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.
