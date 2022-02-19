SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 46.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 152,729 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

SBFG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.18. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $20.67.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

