Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($11.14) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$7.42 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

