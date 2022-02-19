Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 157,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 535.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 70,363 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $4,759,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

