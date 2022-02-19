Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Critical Review

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and LiveRamp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $187.31 million 0.82 $26.99 million $0.93 5.38 LiveRamp $443.03 million 6.17 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -78.63

Scienjoy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 11.72% 39.23% 25.42% LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63%

Volatility & Risk

Scienjoy has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Scienjoy and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 1 6 0 2.86

LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.55%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Scienjoy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

