Scotiabank Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$19.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DREUF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of DREUF opened at $12.83 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

