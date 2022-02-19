Scott P. Ryan Sells 1,820 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $57,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.85 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

