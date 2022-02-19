SEA (NYSE:SE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SE. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

Shares of SE stock opened at $127.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.35. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $119.41 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

