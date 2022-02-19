Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.84. Sealed Air reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

SEE opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

