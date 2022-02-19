Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SCI opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

