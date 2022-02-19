Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 62.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

