Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Barclays

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHAK. Cowen decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.29.

SHAK stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.14, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,328,000 after purchasing an additional 66,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,400,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 92,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

