Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.18, but opened at $64.52. Shake Shack shares last traded at $71.04, with a volume of 31,496 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 119.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.22, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

