ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Cut to $198.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWAV. raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.00.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $147.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.99. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $599,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $6,886,196. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth $19,296,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at $1,497,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

