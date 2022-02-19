Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 244.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 85.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $656.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,091.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,351.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $640.42 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

