Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,075.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,156.68.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,091.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1,351.60. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a 12 month low of $640.42 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Shopify by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,389,000 after acquiring an additional 80,352 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,233,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.