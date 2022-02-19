Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $850.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $1,300.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,091.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,351.60. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $640.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Shopify by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shopify by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

