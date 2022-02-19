Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $850.00

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $1,300.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Mizuho dropped their price target on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,091.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,351.60. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $640.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Shopify by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shopify by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.