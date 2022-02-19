Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $850.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $1,400.00. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,156.68.
Shopify stock opened at $656.88 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $640.42 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,091.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,351.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,469,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,184,252,000 after acquiring an additional 90,070 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after acquiring an additional 683,314 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,829,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
