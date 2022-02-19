Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $850.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $1,400.00. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,156.68.

Shopify stock opened at $656.88 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $640.42 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,091.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,351.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,469,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,184,252,000 after acquiring an additional 90,070 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after acquiring an additional 683,314 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,829,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

