Shopping (SPI) Achieves Market Cap of $9.44 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $10.71 or 0.00026688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $378,928.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.60 or 0.06852021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,014.58 or 0.99716675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00052012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,407 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.