Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

BNZL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.89) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,792.86 ($37.79).

BNZL opened at GBX 2,736 ($37.02) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,797.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,705.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £9.23 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,122 ($28.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,000 ($40.60).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

