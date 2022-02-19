Short Interest in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Decreases By 17.0%

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALIM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

