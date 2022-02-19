Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Decreases By 18.2%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 9,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.19. 1,471,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,920. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

