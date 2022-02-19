Short Interest in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expands By 27.7%

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSII. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,067 shares of company stock valued at $111,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.70 million, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.