Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expands By 29.3%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 897,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 310,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,332. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $704.70 million, a P/E ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 42,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

