Short Interest in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Rises By 32.9%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 872,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 981,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 577,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 391,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,779,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 116,146 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.12. 946,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,146. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

