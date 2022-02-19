Short Interest in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Rises By 27.7%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,950,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 17,190,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 93.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,938,000 after buying an additional 2,234,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 391.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 188,254 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 106.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,015,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 523,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

NYSE:ETWO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,990. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETWO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.