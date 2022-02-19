Short Interest in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Increases By 28.6%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EAR opened at $4.81 on Friday. Eargo has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $188.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 4.65.

Get Eargo alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 203,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.