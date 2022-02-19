Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Drops By 19.2%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMMF opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLMMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

