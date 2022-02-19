Short Interest in H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Declines By 20.7%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS HCYT opened at $0.04 on Friday. H-CYTE has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
H-CYTE Company Profile
