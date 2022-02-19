Short Interest in H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Declines By 20.7%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HCYT opened at $0.04 on Friday. H-CYTE has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

