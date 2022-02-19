Short Interest in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Drops By 18.6%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,400 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 827,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $80,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,457. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get HNI alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 28.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HNI during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.32. 167,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. HNI has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.