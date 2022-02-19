Short Interest in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Declines By 16.8%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MNDY stock traded down $9.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.76. The company had a trading volume of 638,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.52. monday.com has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $450.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. boosted their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their target price on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,695,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $215,186,000. Zoom Video Communications Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $149,381,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth $96,731,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter worth $118,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

