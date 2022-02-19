Short Interest in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expands By 38.4%

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,500 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the January 15th total of 603,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Cowen raised their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Paylocity by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY stock opened at $192.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.30. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

