Short Interest in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Decreases By 18.5%

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 23,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter worth $1,078,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 72,912 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 26.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RGCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.73. 3,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $183.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of -0.42.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGCO shares. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on RGC Resources in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

