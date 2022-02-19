Short Interest in Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Drops By 20.3%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,618,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 2,029,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.5 days.

SECYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

