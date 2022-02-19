Short Interest in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Expands By 27.3%

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,700 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 314,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSAT opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $449.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.89. Telesat has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $48.35.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

