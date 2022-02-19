Short Interest in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Grows By 32.5%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 930,700 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 702,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.50. 275,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.22 million, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $28.33.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
