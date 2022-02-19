Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Wireless in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SW stock opened at C$18.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$711.68 million and a P/E ratio of -7.15. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of C$15.90 and a 52-week high of C$26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

