Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 21,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 66,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Labs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
The company has a market cap of $22.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.
Sigma Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGLB)
Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Labs (SGLB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.