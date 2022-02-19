Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMWB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMWB opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. Similarweb Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Several brokerages have commented on SMWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

