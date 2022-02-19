Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SKYA opened at $9.74 on Friday. Skydeck Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.