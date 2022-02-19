SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EUCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 5.6% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EUCR stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

