SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15,650.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $937.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,141.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,453.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 589.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $936.01 and a one year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.