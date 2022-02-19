SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,838 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.