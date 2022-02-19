SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,769 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 699.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,152,000 after acquiring an additional 204,881 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $270.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

