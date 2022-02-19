Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.01. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 542% from the average session volume of 327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCCAF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.