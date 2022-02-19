Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0001

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $278,011.44 and $18,155.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00071547 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00017339 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

